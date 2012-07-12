The ESPY Awards: Where Style and Sports Collide

The ESPY Awards (“ESPY” standing for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, in case you didn’t know) were held last night in Los Angeles, and while it is generally dedicated to athletes, there were actually plenty of opportunities to gawk at truly chic style. It also didn’t hurt that celebrities like Jessica Biel and Chanel Iman were in attendance, boosting the night’s overall glam factor.

Most of people might think that sports and style don’t naturally mix. In high school, girls stereotyped as “jocks” are certainly not known for their fashionable ways. However, when you’re a professional athlete, you have a great body, you’re rolling in dough, and you’re often photographed — thus, looking fabulous comes a little easier! The athletes rocked the red carpet, giving Hollywood stars a run for their money.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the best looks of the night. (Side note: We can’t help but wonder if Justin Timberlake picked out Jessica Biel‘s Dior dress …)