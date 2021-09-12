ESPN+ Doesn’t Have a Free Trial—But There’s Still a Way to Watch Sports Live For Free

If you’re a sports fan, you may want to know if ESPN Plus has a free trial and if there’s a way to watch MLB, NHL, MLS and more games live for free. While ESPN Plus doesn’t have a free trial, there’s still a way to sign up for free—if you meet one condition.

In August 2018, ESPN announced that it had merged ESPN Insider, a service that offered subscribers exclusive written articles for $4.99 per month, into a new service called EPSN Plus that would include the same features as ESPN Insider, as well as streaming access to live sports events and thousands of hours of original TV shows and movies.

What does ESPN Plus have?

ESPN Plus includes access to live events, such as Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer games when their seasons are active. Subscribers can also watch other sports like, such as college football, international soccer, tennis, Professional Golfer’s Association games and Ultimate Fighting Championship matches.

Along with live events, ESPN Plus also includes original shows, such as Peyton’s Places, a docuseries hosted by NFL quarterback Peyton Manning; Detail, a recap show that includes in-depth analysis from the perspective of players; Stephen A’s World, a sports news show hosted by ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith; Why Not Us, a docuseries on a men’s basketball team at a historic Black university; and the award-winning 30 For 30, a docuseries that highlights notable sports moments and people through the decades. ESPN Plus also includes select films, game replays and is available to stream in HD on ESPN.com and through the ESPN App on various phones, tablets, computers and smart TVs. Along with streamable content, ESPN Plus also includes fantasy sports tools and premium articles from respected voices in the sports industry.

How much does ESPN Plus cost?

ESPN Plus costs $6.99 per month for a monthly plan or $69.99 per year for a yearly plan, which saves customers about 15 percent. ESPN Plus also offers a bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month, which saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually. ESPN Plus also offers exclusive UFC pay-per-view matches for $70 for existing subscribers. New subscribers can also get a special discounted bundle that includes a one-year membership to ESPN Plus, as well as one pay-per-view match for $89.98.

Does ESPN Plus have a free trial?

Does ESPN Plus have a free trial? The answer is no. Though ESPN Plus had a seven-day free trial when it launched in 2018, the service has since ended the option. However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a way to watch ESPN Plus for free. Read on for an even better alternative to ESPN Plus’ free trial.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), you can receive free ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu subscriptions with the service’s Disney Bundle offer. According to Verizon, customers with at least one Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited plan are eligible for offer, which includes free subscriptions to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu (which saves users a cost of $13.99 per month) for as long as their plans are active. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for Verizon’s free Disney Bundle.

Visit ESPN Plus’ website Click “Get the Disney Bundle” or “Subscribe to ESPN+ only” Create an account Select your plan and insert your payment information Log into your account and start watching ESPN Plus

