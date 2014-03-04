Found: A Cool Pair of Metallic Espadrille Flats to Get You in the Mood for Spring

What: A pair of flat espadrilles (they’re being called “flespadrilles” in some circles) from designer Isaac Mizrahi that are neither clunky nor old-fashioned.

Why: These unique shoes offer a cool combination of beach-and-city ready, thanks to the sneaker-inspired perforations and the trademark braided cloth sole of the espadrille.

How: These fun shoes have us swimming in fantasies of spring and summer: We love picturing them with a pair of culottes with a structured blouse to match, with a flowing maxi dress in a bright print, or with a pair of skinnies rolled at the bottom with a flouncy blouse to top it all off.

(Oh, and if metallics just really aren’t your thing, there’s a moody pair in black that are equally as awesome.)

Isaac Mizrahi Flats, $98; at Nordstrom