First Look: Escape to Saint Tropez With The New Dior Addict Film

“The art of seduction and being free by Daphne Groeneveld!”

Well, at least that’s what the YouTube description promises for Dior‘s new ADDICT fragrance campaign starring the Dutch model — and after watching this new short film from Dior, we’d have to agree. Shot by Jonas Åkerlund (think Lady Gaga‘s “Telephone” video) in the beautifully timeless French seaside town of Saint Tropez, Dior has Daphne channeling some of the ’60s biggest fashion and style icons throughout the new clip from the French luxury house.

A few examples would include seeing Miss Groeneveld in cat-eyed eyeliner and bouncy blonde locks à la Brigitte Bardot; a matching black top, ankle-length pants and flats via Audrey Hepburn; and putting some moves on the dance floor of a café like Anna Karina circa French New Wave films A Woman is a Woman and Band of Outsiders.

If you’re a dork for ’60s style like some of us here at the office, then this And Dior Created Woman mini movie (based on the 1956 film And God Created Woman starring Bardot) is a must-watch.

