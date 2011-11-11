Escape The Cold And Go Play In Bal Harbour, Florida

There are two stages of winter: the beginning when you’re busy planning for the holidays, attending parties and basking in Christmas cheer, and February, when you wake up every day thinking that you can’t possibly make it through one more day of the unbearable cold. To avoid the misery that accompanies the latter, we’ve found the perfect place for a winter escape that combines our favorite things: beach, parties and shopping.

Bal Harbour, Florida has beautiful beaches perfect for soaking up all the vitamin D your body has been begging for. But the destination also boasts an amazing array of designer boutiques; a series of Art Nights featuring appearances and events perfect for any culture-lover; and some of the most amazing new hotels and restaurants you can find.

Scroll down to check out some of the best Bal Harbour has to offer. But be advised that by the end you’ll be running to book your next vacation. (Don’t say we didn’t warn you.)

Where To Stay:

1. The ONE Bal Harbour Resort & Spa is a gorgeous space where each room has a large terrace with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel offers butler service, complimentary surf and paddle boards, in-room massages, private cabanas, restaurants and a variety of water sports. Or, in other words, heaven.

2. For those who like to re-create a homey environment while traveling, the Bal Harbour Quarzo is the perfect place for you. This new boutique hotel has 29 condo-sized suites with full kitchens, private balconies and personalized service by an attentive staff. This amazing location has a Zen-inspired meditation garden and solarium, one heated pool and pool cabanas. Don’t feel like lying in the sun? Feel free to go shopping, ’cause each room at the Quarzo has a walk-in closet. Sold.

3. In early 2012, the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort will open its beautiful doors, and for those who love all things luxury, there’s no better place to stay. Each room will have balconies with floor-to-ceiling ocean views and butler service. Guests will also be able to enjoy oceanfront cabanas, each with its own television. Oh, and of course guests can pop into theRemde Spa if they need a little extra relaxation.

Where To Eat:

1. For an oceanfront dining experience, check out Mister Collins. Located at the ONE Bal Harbour Resort & Spa, the restaurant offers contemporary American cuisine, an extensive wine list and a great craft beer selection. While enjoying the view you can feast on favorites like freshly baked soft pretzels, the Mayor’s Steak Sandwich and Pop’s Pork Chop.

2. For a light and delectable meal, head to Savarin, a caviar and French wine bar that offers a selection of salads, six types of caviar, sandwiches, light pasta dishes, small sweets and dessert wines.

3. For a delicious Japanese meal, head to Makoto located in the Bal Harbour shops. Executive chef Makoto Okuwa offers inventive cuisine in a beautiful, airy space. You can’t go wrong.

What To Do:

1. For you fashionistas, the Bal Harbour Shops is home to numerous luxury brands including the recently opened Balenciaga and La Perla boutiques and the soon-to-come CH Carolina Herrera and Stella McCartney stores. There are also many one-of-a-kind offerings such as the Harry Winston Turquoise Swirl Drop Earrings from the Incredibles Collection.

2. For those who want a beach vacation with a side of culture, make sure to time your vacation around one of Bal Harbour’s Art Nights. The first Art Night occurred on November 3rd and saw a Renato Freitas photography exhibition at Ellie Tahari, a book discussion with author and artist Sheila Elias and the launch of the new issue of Bal Harbour Magazine hosted by Brunello Cuccinelli, along with many other events. Future Art Nights are scheduled for January 11th, February 8th and March 29th.

For more information on Bal Harbour, check out the destination’s website. Check out the slideshow above for a taste of the beauty waiting for you on the other end of your winter escape.