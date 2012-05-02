Errybody Say ‘Hay’ To Balmain: Label Now On Twitter & Facebook!

Looks like this week is already shaping up to be a big one for the world of fashion and social media. First with yesterday’s news of Calvin Klein joining the Tumblr community (and also Donna Karan‘s blog moving over to the same exact platform), now this morning French luxury label Balmain have debuted their new official Twitter and Facebook account pages.

At the time of this post, there’s only been one tweet from the Balmain Twitter page (@Balmain) so far, with a sweet, short and simple message: “Today we are excited to launch the official Balmain Twitter & Facebook accounts, follow us here & Like us on Facebook! http://facebook.com/balmainparis“.

But if you head on over to their Facebook page, you can definitely tell they’ve been working for a while to put some in-house materials like lookbooks, behind-the-scenes and runway snaps as well as utilizing Facebook’s new Timeline layout to actually create a historic timeline of the Parisian maison (like, did you know that Pierre Balmain was nominated for a Tony Award back in 1980?!).

And as a cherry on the icing of the social media cake, Balmain’s head designer Olivier Rousteing appears in a brand new video, welcoming fashion fans from all over to the new Twitter and Facebook pages. Check it out: