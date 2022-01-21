These Steamy Erotic Romance Novels Put ‘50 Shades’ To Shame

Scroll To See More Images

I have a not-so-secret secret: I love erotic novels, all of them. As an avid reader for most of my life, I’ve experienced the rollercoaster ride of obsession and disinterest in reading for as long as I can remember. But to my pleasure (literally) I’ve rediscovered my love of reading through my personal exploration of erotic fiction.

We’ve all heard tropes about those cheesy romance novels starring shirtless, long-haired, sex symbol Fabio with his eight-pack abs—and of course, we lived through the popularization of book-turned-movie franchise Fifty Shades of Gray. However, I beg you to look past their sully reputations and open your mind to a new world of erotica.

Unfortunately, I was a victim of the popular cultural belief that paints erotic novel readers as desperate, lonely and unsatisfied. Before the introduction of erotic novels via TikTok, my smut experience began and ended with One Direction fanfiction. However, the genre of sex-ridden books is vast, and crosses over into nearly every category your heart desires.

It took TikTok’s community of bookworms to educate me on the possibilities of erotic novels, and now I’m here to help you. Whether you’re looking for detailed, smut-ridden novels that are 90 percent sex and 10 percent plot, or fantasy novels that transport you to a different land where quick, passionate sex takes place in between battles to save the country, there really is an erotic novel for everyone.

Below, check out some of my favorite smut-filled novels and a few on my must-read list, all ready to be impulse-purchased on Amazon.

The Roommate by Rosie Danan

Who doesn’t dream of falling in love with their roommate? An east coast socialite born from the creme da la creme of old money escapes town in scandal and moves to LA with her lifelong best friend. Will their love finally blossom, or will shame tear them apart?

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

In the realm of Prythian, you have to do what it takes to survive—but now, Feyre Archeron must face the consequences. As she succumbs to the law, Feyre fights against her developing love for her captor. Read for extreme fantasy with extreme sex.

Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey

Fresh out of prison, Stella struggles to acclimate to a life that continued on without her—until the heir of a major department store gives her the opportunity of a lifetime. While Stella proves herself at work, can she resist the budding romance and sexual tension between herself and her boss? Think Hallmark Christmas movie combined with forbidden office romance.

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Did the ancient Greek gods and goddesses have sex? They do in this novel. In a post-apocalyptic fantasy world, the Maiden is the key to everyone’s survival in a kingdom on the brink of collapse. Luckily, the Maiden’s new bodyguard has arrived to ensure everything goes to plan—his plan, that is.

The Modern Gentleman by Meghan Quinn

Nothing is more thrilling than a horrible plan ending exactly as we thought. Columnist Wesley Waldorf needs new material for his column on how to date as a gentleman in New York City. Hopefully, the lead of his next set of articles (and the best sex he’s ever had) doesn’t find out she’s simply part of his job. Think Kate Hudson’s iconic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, but steamier.

Stroked by Meghan Quinn

Olympians deserve love too, right? Silver medalist, renowned choke artist and unbelievably horny Olympic swimmer Reese King is on a desperate journey to cement his legacy and start his post-Olympic life. He agrees to a fake relationship with reality star Bellini, but his overwhelming lust for their new production assistant might be the only thing in his way.

Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

Pen pals, lovers, enemies? Ryen and Misha, mistakenly set up as pen pals, finally meet ten years later. What should have been best friendship at first sight turns into a rollercoaster of friends turned foes turned lovers—turned back to foes.

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory

Can an actress and an exec be meant to be? Aspiring actor and current advertising executive Ben Stephens lands the role of a lifetime beside movie star Anna Gardiner. Ben struggles to keep his eye on the prize while fighting off his primal urges for co-star Anna—in the end, will he choose his career or his newfound love?