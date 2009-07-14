Erin Wasson’s Mix Tape

Lara may be our favorite sexpot model, but Erin Wasson is still holding her spot as our favorite skater, stoner, hobo-loving pretty face. While Wasson will not be styling Alexander Wang’s show this season, she did just finished her second styling gig for Elle (very exciting) and dropped of her summer playlist (straight from her DJ gig at The Gates) off to modelinia.

Listen to these songs and instantly feel California cool.

1. “Kiss Me Deadly” – Lita Ford

2. “Love Is in Control” – Donna Summer

3. “Honky Tonk Woman” – The Rolling Stones

4. “Revolution Blues” – Neil Young

5. “Help Me Rhonda” – The Beach Boys

6. “Gone Daddy Gone” – Violent Femmes

7. “Cecilia” – Simon & Garfunkel

8. “Egyptian Reggae” – Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers

9. “Vicious” – Lou Reed