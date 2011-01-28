Erin Wasson’s Hat Trick In February’s French Vogue

In all of the recent talk about Spring 2011 ad campaigns, our girl Erin Wasson has kind of gotten the shaft. Every season she serves as the face of a few brands here and there, but we sadly hadn’t noticed her while compiling our recent ad round-ups. A few days ago, we received our February issue of French Vogue, and we peeped her pretty face not one, not two, but three times!

Kerry and I both flipped through the mag separately after it arrived, and we both thought out loud, “Wow! Erin Wasson looks really gorgeous!” Kerry was commenting on her Joie campaign, while I was more drawn to her Zadig & Voltaire spot probably because I’m a sucker for tattoos and a well-placed skull.

To complete the hat trick, Erin’s ethereal Elie Saab ad also makes an appearance. The images run the gamut from boho-chic to rock ‘n’ roll to stark minimalism, but which of her Spring 2011 offerings do you prefer?