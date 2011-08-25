Erin Wasson x Zadig & Voltaire: The New Photographs

Erin Wasson is quickly becoming a collaboration queen. One the hottest models-turned-designers out there, she is known for epitomizing theMOD, “model off-duty” look. In fact, I believe the phrase was coined for her after being hand selected to style alongsideAlexander Wang.

It is quite clear, that when it comes to fashion, she just gets it. Whenever I see her walking her dog around our Lower East Side neighborhood, I absolutelydie. There is not a person on this earth who can pull off denim cutoffs the way that woman can!

Beyond walking and styling the runways, Wasson has been able to successfully parlay her innate sense of style into several business ventures, namely jewelry lineLow Luv and a street chic collaboration withRVCA. NowMs. Wasson isupping the designer ante byworking with French luxury lifestyle brandZadig & Voltaire.

We can all recall when photographs from the lookbook were released awhile back. Well just yesterday pictures of the actual clothing were exclusively revealed by Who What Wear and since that moment more and more keep popping up. (Thank God.)

Although the line will not become available until September via Net-A-Porter andZadig & Voltaire stores worldwide,have a look at some of the key pieces NOW and select your must-haves.

Ready your keyboards, ladies! Getting your hands on these duds is going be ahaute heavyweight challenge. I predict tears.

[Via Fashionologie]