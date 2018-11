Object Of Desire

Erin Wasson x RVCA Christian Skirt, $125, at lagarconne.com

Reason #1

This high waist, body con skirt begs to be worn with an oh-so-chic white v-neck a la Ashley Olsen.

Reason #2

Thanks to Erin Wasson, designer/model/stylist extraordinaire, the desirable off duty model look is now even easier to achieve by non-model folk.

Reason #3

Erin Wasson’s collaboration with RVCA is the perfect combination of California surfer and New York urbanite.