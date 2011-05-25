Erin Wasson Won’t Just Model for Zadig, She’ll Design

Erin Wasson is a model of the mogul variety, so her next venture for French brand Zadig & Voltaire is hardly shocking. The Texan beauty who has modeled for seasons for Zadig is now launching a capsule collection for the label to be called Erin Meets Zadig.

The pieces will be launched exclusively on Net-a-Porter to become available later in stores and other online outlets. Apparently the brand chose its favorite model for the capsule collection for her level of badass, “Erins capsule is really different from what we are doing today. It allows us to offer an even more distinctive product…We are rock n roll, but Erin is even more rock n roll,” founder Thierry Gillier told WWD.

Prices for the range of leather pants, cashmere jumpsuits, and studded suede jackets start at $120 at current exchange for a tank and go to $1,400 for a foal skin coat all of it will be shown at Couture week in Paris in July.

Wasson’s inspiration for the line is “life, classic cars and Rod Stewart.” I mean, life?

This is Wasson’s first ready to wear design collaboration since RVCA folded, and that was rather well received. There’s no denying the girl has the boho rock chick aesthetic on lock down.