Erin Wasson, Underexposed

In case you were worried about Erin Wasson being underexposed, don’t. Not only is she appearing in Fall 2009 ads for Pinko, doing another styling gig for Elle, going to be showing in the tents this coming Fashion Week, and posing nude on skateboards, it was just announced that she also has a part in Sofia Coppola’s new movie, “Somewhere.”

Wasson will appear on screen as “Party Girl #1” in the film about “a hard-partying actor living at the Chateau Marmont who gets a surprise visit from his 11-year-old daughter” that wrapped last week.

Erin, we’re worried about your career.

[fashionologie]