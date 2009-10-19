Erin Wasson: Style Icon Appears in J. Crew Catalog

We’re use to seeing Erin Wasson on the cover of fashion books such as Vogue, Elle, and Esquire, dominating A-list designer runways from Balenciaga to Lanvin, and being shot by industry renowned photographers Steven Meisel and Mario Testino. However, Erin Wasson is throwing us a fashion forward change-up.

Appearing in J. Crew’s November catalog, Erin Wasson looks clean-cut and casual. Dressed in adorable fall knits, wonderful wool jackets, and sheer socks to die for, we can’t get enough of the catalog. Not only is Wasson all smiles, but this photographer was even able to capture her chewing on pearls; it doesn’t get much more adorable than this.

What do you think, has Wasson abandoned her traditional hipster chic style and sold out to mainstream fashion? Or are you ecstatic about her flaunting fashion that real women can afford?

For helpful styling tips on all of the looks, visit J.Crew.com