Erin Wasson Returns to the Runway

After rumors of who the makeup sponsor in the tents for Fashion Week would be (and after it was finally confirmed that Maybelline would be sponsoring)- it was also announced that Erin Wasson will be showing her collection for RVCA at Bryant Park this season.

Wasson has hosted presentations in the past (and of course a party or two), but this season is upping the ante with a full runway presentation. We’re happy to see that Erin seems to be taking her role as a designer pretty seriously, but then again the collection is inspired by her pit bull, Creme.

