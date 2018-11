Photo: Chad Pitman, Replay

Fresh off a well-received renovation at their Paris boutique, Replay revealed their newest advertising campaign featuring Texan-born beauty Erin Wasson. The 28-year-old model, who launched her own jewelry line Low Luv last December, is draped in leather, a white t-shirt and an American flag for the Spring/Summer 2011 ads. Wasson is in good company, succeeding the likes of Renata Sozzi and Ana Beatriz Barros to emblematize the brand’s American Way of Life image.