Erin Wasson And Lily Donaldson Design Tees For A Cause

L to R: Erin Wasson and Lily Donaldson-designed tees. Photo: eBay.com

The company playworkgroup is a new kind of business model. The group is one part design laboratory, one part branding firm, one part advertising house and one part venture capitalist firm basically you’re all-around one-stop shop.

That unique way of looking at work (and play) has attracted some big time fashion names including Tiffany & Co., Donna Karan, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger and Gap. But while the company is usually happy to be behind-the-scenes, it went all out for its one-year anniversary.

Tapping some of their famous and creative friends how’s a list that reads Erin Wasson, Lily Donaldson, Felix Rey, Common Projects, Tracy Feith, Katherine Kwei and musician She Wolf, among others the company threw a tee-party (not to fret liberal folks, this isn’t the political kind).

And the best part is, you can get your hands on the one of a kind t-shirts, which are being auctioned off on eBay. Bidding on the site is live now and will remain up until Thursday, May 20 at 9PM. Plus, the whole affair is charitable, proceeds from the sales benefit the non-profit PENCIL, which unites leaders in the business community with school principals to transform public education nationwide.

Check out some of the wares below. Happy shopping!



Tracy Feith’s custom creation. Photo: eBay.com



Common Projects’ tee has a bright spot of yellow. Photo: eBay.com



Photo courtesy of playworkgroup

MORE: Brooklyn Decker and Selita Ebanks Pose In Red Lipstick For Charity