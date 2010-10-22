Erin Wasson In Scanlan & Theodore’s SS11 Lookbook

Erin Wasson photographed in the signature ghostly, dreamy look of Nan Goldin is bound to be beautiful but it’s impossible to ignore the striking simplicity of the Scanlan & Theodore pieces on the Texan beauty in the Australian label’s Spring/Summer 2011 lookbook.

Shot in a sprawling mansion outside of New York, the balance of gilded preciousness and raw beauty is embodied by Wasson, the sensual pieces and the decaying, decadent space simultaneously.

The muse herself explains, Everything was just a perfect contradiction, to put all those saturated, beautiful colours of the collection up against these grimy, peeling walls, I think in itself told a really cool story.

I think fashion can be considered as vacuous. Real situations are what we strive for, so our selection process for example to work with a Nan Goldin is to take the focus away from fashion but somehow keep it in the spotlight its about a subtlety that I think makes our label exist above fashion, explains designer Theodore.

I think I want to put these photos on my wall and that draping, plunging tan maxi dress on tonight.