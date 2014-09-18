Celebrity Stylist Erin Walsh on Fall Fashion Tips and “Elevated Sweatpants”

Super stylist Erin Walsh’s client roster reads like a “who’s who in Hollywood” list: Kerry Washington, Kristen Wiig, and Sarah Jessica Parker, just to name a few. That said, her incredible behind-the-scenes take on style is one of many reasons we named her one of this year’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers. Walsh’s personal style is that perfect mix of classic and unexpected, and she’s a master at mixing sharp tailoring with soft layers. Read on to find out Walsh’s favorite styling tips, how New York influences her personal style, and what she’ll be wearing this season.

What does New York style mean to you?

New York style means effortlessly chic.

How does living in the city affect your personal style?

Ever since I moved here when I was 18 years old, I had a very grand vision of the city. When I first moved here and went to college, I would get very dressed up going out to dinner, thinking and always picturing the scene from a movie. I’ve sort of toned that down over the years, but I would very much like to feel like the most elevated version of myself. Not to say that I don’t step out in sweatpants and sneakers to get coffee because I do—I’m a big fan of elevated sweatpants.

What are some of your favorite pieces in your closet and how do you style them?

One is my “elevated sweatpants.” I love my Isabel Marant pants. Alexander Wang has really good ones too. For me, it’s always about pairing something streamlined with something easy. Sort of both classic and surprising. Those juxtapositions have always been very interesting to me and kind of define my style. Some of my favorite pieces are old Chanel jackets of my mom’s or great vintage blazers and tweed pieces that I’ve found over the years. I’m very much into finding new vintage in thrift stores or any flea market. Black and white or neutrals are a go-to in my closet. I like to do something odd or surprising with that. I’m very big on shoe patterns or textures or that sort of thing. Usually it’s something streamlined with something off.

As a stylist, what is your biggest styling secret or tip?

Try to look like yourself.

What are you most excited about for fall?

For Fall, I enjoy layering because textures and various combinations are so interesting to me, especially with how many designers are experimenting with the new ways of making fabrics. Color, consistency, patterns. For Fall, definitely mix up as many layers as possible. I’m very into ribbed tights and knee highs for that reason, and finding surprising ways to layer things without looking like a yeti.

