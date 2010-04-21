Erin Fetherston Tapped As Juicy Couture Guest Designer

Erin Fetherston in NYC. Photo: INF

The quirky designer known for her blond bangs, modern meets vintage aesthetic and list of celebrity clients including Zoey Deschanel, Kirsten Duntst, Winona Ryder and Anne Hathaway will be doing double-duty with another brand.

Erin Fetherston has signed on to guest design for Juicy Couture through 2011, as well as serve as creative consultant for the brand, reports WWD. Her new post commences May 1, and will not interfere with her six-year old namesake line.

The announcement comes after Juicy Couture co-founders Gela Nash-Taylor and Pamela Skaist-Levy stepped down from the company they founded in favor of non-operating creative roles.

Though it began in 1996 as a business based on colorful terry cloth track suits (to the chagrin of many a fashion editor) favored by everyone from luxe L.A. moms to middle American teens, Juicy Couture has expanded to include contemporary sportswear, a children’s line, fragrances, accessories, shoes, and jewelry. The mega brand brought home $540 million in sales during an otherwise dour economic last year.

But despite its success could there be a Juicy backlash brewing? According to a Nordstrom spokeswoman via WWD, Juicy Couture is still a great partner, even though we do not have orders placed for Juicy Couture womens apparel for fall. We will continue to look at the apparel collection for the holiday season, and we are currently carrying Juicy Couture in many other categories…” Looks like Fetherston has her work cut out for her.

Fetherston explained, Its very impressive that Juicy Couture has become a global brand in such a short period of time. Ive always related to the fun-loving and modern spirit of the brand and its distinct design point of view. Im very honored and excited to step into this role.

The NYC-based designer continued via WWD, ruminating on one of the label’s signatures, Something I find very exciting is the Juicy Couture [velour] track suit is coming on its 10-year anniversary. Its such an iconic piece in fashion, and Im so excited to work on the track suit.

Considering Fetherston’s current feminine aesthetic, could there be ruffled track suits next? Stay tuned, but we’re betting the Target Go! International collaborator is aiming for the mass market with this one.