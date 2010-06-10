Erin Fetherston Resort 2011: A French Lovers Tryst

Erin Fetherston may be guest designing now for Juicy Couture, but at her Resort 2011 collection for her eponymous label, there (thankfully) wasn’t a swatch of velour in sight. She did, however, try her first hand at denim showcased in a high-waisted fitted style that would do well with girls in a Left Bank sort of mood.

“For Resort, I was inspired by the French film, L’Amant (The Lover),” Fetherston explained. “I wanted to capture an effortless, chic sensibility in an offering with lots of mix and matchability.”

All images courtesy of Erin Fetherston

