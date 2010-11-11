Erin Fetherston Gets Juicy With Party Pieces For Juicy Couture

Poor Juicy Couture has taken quite the beating in the market getting dropped from department stores, worn primarily by Brit Brit, being constantly aligned with velour track suits. Be-banged designer Erin Fetherston signed on as consultant to up the fashion factor for the brand last spring. Her first project: the newly launched Capsule Party Season Collection. It looks modern, young, dare we say cool? Not that we would expect less from Fetherston.

“For my holiday capsule, I wanted to reference old Hollywood glamour in a modern, California cool way,” Fetherston told Vogue UK.

We’re digging that cream maxi dress and the Le Smoking inspired jacket. Are you ready to put some Juicy on your back?