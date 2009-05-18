Erin Fetherston to Drop her Fairy Tale Image, Make Short Films

Erin Fetherston doesn’t just host fantastically whimsical dinner parties with glittery kitten masks and bubbly. The queen of cute is also collaborating with photographer and filmmaker Marisa Crawford on a short film inspired by her fall 2009 collection. Starring in the film with be both her friends and muses.

According to her husband, Hedi Ferjani, “It will be less fairy tale-y, with a more contemporary feel and aesthetics.” We can’t exactly imagine what that will look like since Fetherston has been going full speed ahead fairy tale since she began. We are beyond excited.