Erin Fetherston creates dresses so perfect that even the most diehard jeans and t-shirt girls fawn over her namesake collection. In February, she produced a tailored and feminine collection during a time when anything ripped, shredded, and slashed seemed to be the norm. Her parade of pretty dresses cut through the 80’s excess that designers are so stuck in these days.

“This is not the time for irreverent clothing. I wanted to create pieces that felt polished and went together to maintain some sense of order since the world is so chaotic. The collection pays respect to what’s going on,” she said of her fall 2009 collection, adding that the clothes were still infused with her signature playfulness and whimsy, although a bit more bohemian than usual.

On a creative level, Fetherston describes her fall fare as a “chest of antique dolls playing in my head”, the love child of a toy soldier and a ballerina. “I liked this idea of dolls clothing and everything fitting together,” she said, like Russian nesting dolls. “I wanted all these parts and pieces to work. Every coat fits perfectly with the dresses, and the skirts with the blouses. I wanted things to have that feeling of being neat and tidy.”

Andrew Katzowitz

The standout pieces include a crystal encrusted bow jacket and twisting tea cup dresses. “This is a dramatic silhouette in the collection, constructed with lots of boning and under-structure to achieve the tea-cup shape in the skirt,” Fetherston said of the dress.

The designer, who can always be spotted by her signature platinum locks, blunt cut bangs, and most usually in one of her own designs, grew up outside of San Francisco in the Bay Area. Fetherston says she was drawn to drama, theater, and clothing. At the age of four she begged her mother to let her enroll in ballet, not because she had any interest in dance, but because she wanted a tutu. Unfortunately, she hated ballet and quit soon after, but she did wear the tutu every day until it no longer fit.

“In kindergarten, it was such an ordeal for me to get dressed that my mom had to switch me into the afternoon class because it was such a fashion nightmare,” Fetherston said. Her ensembles, often consisting of layering three scarves and wearing sunglasses, made it impossible for her to make it to school on time.

In middle school, Fetherston’s fashion must-haves expanded beyond the tutu to include cut-off shorts and white keds. “I hated Keds so I would take the insoles of tennis shoes and pull them out. Then I would cut off the heels, stack them, and stuff them into my shoe. This created a hidden elevated heel and it made my leg look better,” she said about her first experiments with construction. “I formulated strong opinions about how things should look.”

Andrew Katzowitz

After graduating from Parsons in 2004, Fetherston started making her own clothes just to “see how it goes”. Using $1000 worth of a single type of lace, she produced a small collection of about a dozen looks that summer, where she performed treatments on the lace such as hand dying and cutting it in various ways. With the help of a single seamstress, she spent the next few months feverishly adding to her capsule collection, and by the winter of 2005 she completed 33 looks. Fetherston put on her first couture show that January, followed by a second one in July.

Fetherston gained entrée into the upper echelons of New York Fashion Week when she debuted her spring 2007 ready-to-wear collection in the Bryant Park tents in September of 2006. Although she had a steadily growing celebrity clientele, she had yet to attain commercial success. This all changed, however, when Fetherston was approached by Target to create a Target GO International Collection for the holiday 2007 season the very same day as her first New York runway show. With only three collections under her belt at the time, she credits Target as the reason the masses became acquainted with her line. Upon the launch of her Target collection, the Paris-based Fetherston realized it was time to relocate to New York, where she has both lived and worked the past two years.