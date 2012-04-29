Erin Considine: Meet Brooklyn’s Avant Eco-Garde Jewelry Designer

Do you love jewelry that’s fresh, original, environmentally-friendly and all that with a bag of baked potato chips? Then meet Erin Considine–the St. Louis-born, Brooklyn-based jewelry designer whose metal-wrapped-in-yarn accessories we can’t seem to get enough of.

We first laid our eyes on her stuff when we took a visit to the Mega Mega Projects in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, where we spotted eye-catching necklaces with interesting lines, meticulously covered in natural fibers that were all naturally dyed. The metal materials used in her pieces were also all recycled or re-used scraps, as we came to find out that this designer was super adamant about using only eco-friendly materials and sources for her creations.

With her Pinterest-worthy pieces ranging from about $100 to almost $600, and carried at select boutiques across the U.S. like Steven Alan, Need Supply and Reliquary, you’ll be happy to know that when you’re wearing an Erin Considine necklace or bracelet, you’ll probably be one of the few gals in the room wearing a totally one-of-a-kind item that’s 100% earth-conscience (very much unlike most jewelry labels in the stores today).

To see where all these organic, modern and “recomfortable” (a combination word coming from the designer herself to describe her accessories being both refined and comfortable), we check out the snaps from Erin’s studio space in the slideshow above!