Erika Jayne’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose in Her Husband’s Legal Scandal

She’s an enigma wrapped in a riddle and cash. Erika Jayne’s net worth has been a topic of discussion since she made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015.

Erika, whose real name is Erika Girardi, joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 6. In her five-plus seasons on the reality TV show, Bravo fans have seen her music career under the stage name Erika Jayne, the drop of singles like “How Many Fucks” and “Xxpensive,” the release of her 2018 memoir Pretty Mess, and her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Viewers have also seen Erika’s relationship with her then-husband, high-powered attorney Tom Girardi, who is 32 years older than her.

In November 2020, Erika filed for divorce from Tom after 22 years of marriage. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well,” she said in a statement at the time.

In a 2017 interview with Andy Cohen, Erika revealed that she and Tom don’t have a prenup, but she doesn’t think that will make much of a difference in court. “I’m married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway,” she said at the time. “So it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you.” The divorce became ugly in December 2020 when Erika accused Tom of cheating. “This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was fucking my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” Erika wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing screenshots of texts between Tom and his alleged mistress.

Then came the lawsuit. That same month, a federal judge in Chicago froze Tom’s assets after allegations that he “misappropriated at least $2 million in client funds that were due to the families of those killed” by the 2018 Boeing 737 MAX Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia. In March 2021, the Los Angeles Tiomes reported that Tom had been sued more than 100 times and that multiple complaints had been filed against him with the California State Bar. Many of the Bar complaints included the alleged misappropriation of his clients’ finances.

In June 2021, RadarOnline reported that a judged signed off on an investigation that Tom transferred his assets to Erika before his legal scandal. Erika, for her part, claims that any property in her possession was a gift by Tom and she has no legal obligation to return the assets.

Long story short, Erika and Tom’s relationship is complicated. Their legal scandals can be seen in ABC News and Hulu‘s documentary, The Housewife and The Hustler, which premiered on June 14. Ahead is what we know about Erika Jayne’s net worth and how much she made on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

How much does Erika Jayne make on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Erika has been a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills since season 6. According to The Sun, Erika is paid $500,000 per season, which makes her one of the richest cast members on RHOBH. She’s tied for the highest paid cast member on RHOBH, alongside Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, who also make $500,000 per season, which equates to around 25,000 per episode.

What is Erika Jayne’s net worth?

So…what is Erika Jayne’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Erika is worth $5 million, which is impressive on its own but just a fraction of how much Tom was worth before a judge froze his assets. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom is worth $100 million. As for Erika, much of her net worth comes from her RHOBH salary, as well as music and book sales. Erika, who has done campaigns with companies like ShoeDazzle and Too Faced, was also expected to receive a sizable salary from her Broadway run on Chicago.

The Housewife and the Hustler is available to stream on Hulu.

