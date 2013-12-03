Want: Erica Weiner’s Dainty Heart Necklace (That Features An R. Kelly Quote!)

What: Erica Weiner’s heartbeats charm necklaces in oxidized silver and 14K gold plate that bear quotes from two of the most important artists of our time: the Talking Heads and R. Kelly.

First, there’s our favorite, a snippet from the Heads’ “Naive Melody (This Must Be The Place).” But if R. Kels is more your speed, you can choose a pendant with an “after the party it’s the hotel lobby” quote, too. There’s eight song quote options in total, including lyrics from Morrissey (“Don’t say you don’t, please say you do”), Fleetwood Mac (“Been down two times”), and Dolly Parton (“Islands in the stream, that is what we are” ), among others.

Why: “Naive Melody” is one of the sweetest, most heartfelt jams ever, and we definitely want to show our appreciation in jewelry form. And because the R. Kelly one is just awesome.

How: Show your love by wearing these gorgeous heartbeats necklaces alone, or layer them with other longer silver and gold chains. The chains are on the shortish side, so feel free to wear alone with a plunging deep V-neck or sweetheart neckline to really show it off.

14K gold pendant, $65, oxidized silver pendant, $55; at Erica Weiner