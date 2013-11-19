Today’s Internet readings provided our daily dose of the truly interesting and the technologically impressive. Read on!

1. Who better to say goodbye to one of New York’s musical institutions? Lady Gaga will hold the last performances ever at Manhattan’s Roseland Ballroom, which is closing for good next April. [StyleCaster Inbox]

2. Longtime New York Times fashion writer and snark master Eric Wilson started at InStyle this week, and sat down to discuss his transition and goals for the magazine. [The Cut]

3. Need some lip-spiration for this year’s holiday party circuit? Here are some ideas for your pout, from dark plum to bright orange. [Beauty High]

4. Bob Dylan has put together a truly impressive interactive video of different people singing “Rolling Stone.” [Bob Dylan]

5. We adore this holiday cocktail shaker, a limited-edition collaboration between SKYY Vodka and artist Michael Aram. [The Vivant]

6. Because of course this exists: There is a tiny island off the coast of Japan that is crawling with cute kitties. [Viral Nova]

7. Celebrities know that taking a fabulous selfie is truly an art form. But who has the best? [Daily Makeover]

8. In case you needed one, here is a truly heart-warming reminder of why Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams belong together. [BuzzFeed]