Eric Lewis Performs at Poisson Rouge Tonight

I was out on my first college date, spewing out white lies fun facts about myself that made me, “funny,” “spontaneous,” and “interesting.” My date asked me what my favorite kind of music was and like a pageant contestant I replied, “Indie-pop because it’s unconventional music I can dance to. You?” “Jazz.” “Jazz is dead.” *World’s longest dead pause *

I did not get a second date.

However, I may have to go back on what I said after hearing Eric Lewis (aka ELEW). If jazz ever died, it is reincarnated in Eric Lewis’s music. Eric Lewis is a pianist who is ensuring an otherwise inaccessible music genre becomes approachable again. Taking recognizable pop songs (such as Coldplay’s “Clocks” and The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside”) and playing them with jazz arrangements, Eric Lewis is playing at Poisson Rouge in New York tonight. Eric Lewis is heralded as one of, “The Next Garde” — an award given to twelve recipients considered to be “changing the cultural landscapes” by The Sundance Channel.

Noted not only for his incredible piano talent, Lewis piqued interest in the fashion community after performing live during the Donna Karan fall 2009 runway show. He also recently performed at the Obama’s Poetry Jam in the White House alongside The Sandlot’s James Earl Jones.

If you want to impress your date tonight with how open minded you are about jazz, check out Eric Lewis at Poisson Rouge at 7:30 p.m. for a solo show followed by a full band performance at 8:45 p.m.