This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand Is Having a Huge Sale on Straw Hats & Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve already stocked up on summer dresses and sandals, you might need a friendly reminder that accessories are equally as important to refresh ahead of the warmer months. Straw hats and bags, in particular, can give you that “BRB, vacationing in Europe,” quiet luxury aesthetic. They instantly add a touch of sophistication that few accessories can. And lucky for you, A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande make it easy to find a brand that offers straw accessories that will remain front and center in your closet for years to come.

Eric Javits is known for its designer hats and bags that have been spotted on celebs like Serena Williams, Céline Dion and Oprah, in addition to the aforementioned J.Lo and Ari. With an impressive celeb roster like that, you know the offerings are going to be both trendy and high-quality. They are, however, quite pricey, but when it comes to timeless straw hats and bags, these pieces will last you for the long haul and are well worth the investment.

You’ll be thrilled to know there’s a major sale that’s letting you take 30 percent off of select straw hats and bags. And with some hats costing $500, anything helps!

Ahead, find a couple of celeb-loved styles (that are sadly not included in Eric’s Birthday Sale), along with a bunch of must-have items that are marked down for a limited time.

Giant Floppy

Both Ari and Serena have graced the covers of magazines wearing the Giant Floppy hat, and that’s probably because it’s an eye-catching accessory that adds drama to any outfit. It comes in 14 different colors—from neutral tones to bright pinks and reds. Plus, the hat shields against 95 percent UVA/UVB rays and has a UPF 50+ rating.

Floppy With Fringe

You might already own a plain floppy hat, but do you have one with fringe? Add the Floppy With Fringe hat to your collection and twin with J.Lo. It’s made from Eric Javits’ own Squishee straw, which is a man-made and packable material that utilizes recycled fibers. Squishee straw looks like natural raffia, except it’s actually way more long-lasting and lightweight. It also won’t crack from wear or melt from liquids, making it an ideal option for all of your summer adventures.

Floppy

The Giant Floppy worn by multiple celebs (sadly) is not on sale, but the slightly less dramatic Floppy hat is! It’s just like the two styles above: It’s made from Squishee straw, blocks 95 percent UVA/UVB rays and has a UPF 50+ rating. This accessory will make for the perfect everyday floppy hat, since its size is more manageable than the Giant Floppy Hat one. Not to mention, it’s discounted by 30 percent, bringing its price down from $385 to $269.50.

Squishee Tote II

You can end your search for the perfect straw bag because the Squishee Tote II is it. The brand founder launched his first bag, the Squishee Tote, in the spring 1998 and it was an instant hit. Eric says the reason for its success is, “because the style was so simple, a soft lightweight shoulder tote that could be rolled, folded and packed for travel which also matched the Squishee hat. It was an easy solution for pulling together casual summer looks.” All five neutral colorways are on sale, so scoop up your versatile, roomy straw tote ASAP. It even features a side-wall zipper pocket, four patch pockets and a key clip holder inside to cover all your organizational needs. Shop it for $227.50 instead of its usual $325.

Squishee Bel Air

The Squishee Bel Air bag is giving quiet luxury and coastal grandmother all at once. The straw material mixed with the leather flap and trim create an ultra-sophisticated flair that would look so good with breezy linen pants, a button-down shirt, leather sandals and gold jewelry. Plus, the shoulder bag can be worn as a backpack with the help of detachable and adjustable straps. Hurry and take advantage of its 30 percent discount.

Mini My Way

I thought the Squishee Bel Air was my fave bag from the brand, but the Mini My Way is so cute and also deserves a shoutout. If you’d prefer not to lug around a giant tote, reach for this small bucket bag. The bamboo ring handles and leather trim give it an elegant, vacation-ready vibe. The Mini My Way will normally ring you up for $295 but is currently marked down to $206.50.

Squishee Bayou Fedora Hat

If big, floppy silhouettes are not your thing, try this fedora hat that’s now under $200 thanks to the ongoing sale. The Squishee Bayou features an open weave band at the crown’s base that offers amazing airflow so you’re not sweating through your hat.