Erdem x Universal Standard Plays Up Denim & Florals In Sizes 00-40

There are no if and or buts about it—Universal Standard has reimagined the world of inclusive fashion. Since being founded in 2015, the brand has worked to pretty much erase the idea of “plus size” as a separate category of clothing, instead opting to create pieces in an extended range of sizes that offer the same designs and craftsmanship as those made in traditional straight sizes. Known for high-quality basics, US’s offerings are getting a fun upgrade courtesy of Erdem, a luxury label known for its whimsical floral prints and beloved by celebs like Kate Middleton. If you’ve lusted after their pricy pieces before, you’re in luck—the Erdem x Universal Standard capsule collection just dropped and you’re going to want everything.

The brand-new eight-piece clothing collection focuses primarily on denim, featuring workwear-inspired pieces like a dark-wash denim boiler suit and two pairs of high-waisted skinny jeans, plus a few ruffled blouses and dresses in shades of navy, white and gray. Everything is available to shop on Universal Standard’s website right now, but the capsule range won’t be available for long. It’s a limited-edition drop, after all—and these pieces are already selling like hot cakes.

I love maximalist fashion, but there is something to be said about sticking with the basics and building your wardrobe with high-quality essentials. A great-fitting pair of jeans and a solid blouse are wardrobe staples for a reason, people! No one does basics like Universal Standard, and their commitment to making these pieces accessible in sizes 00-40 is seriously inspiring. Other brands, take note!

Nothing makes me happier than seeing inclusivity become more and more the norm in fashion, so this collab truly makes my heart sing. Here’s hoping US teams up with even more luxury brands on fun collections in the near future! Until then, I’ll be shopping every single piece from the Erdem x Universal Standard. Check it out for yourself below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Jasmine Patchwork Denim Skirt

A denim midi skirt is a timeless addition to any closet. This white one is especially perfect for summer, but I’m also picturing it layered over black tights with a turtleneck and leather motorcycle jacket for fall and winter.

Hana Patchwork Jeans

These two-tone blue jeans are great if you’re on the shorter side (like myself) because of the cropped hem. If you’re tall, they just do a really great job of showing off your choice of footwear! I personally would style them with a chunky flatform-style sandal for spring.

Myrtle Denim Jumpsuit

Boiler suits are year-round essential in my wardrobe, so this indigo version is obviously on the top of my to-buy list. These one-and-done jumpsuits are epitome of easy dressing, perfect if you’re running late but still want to look put-together.

Kalina Short Sleeve Ruffle Shirt

Consider this floral number your new wear-everywhere top. The ruffles and fun floral print feel so playful—and all that detail makes this baby the absolute perfect Zoom top. Just saying!

Kalina Long Sleeve Ruffle Shirt

If wearing muted shades of gray is more your vibe, then this ruffled blouse is perfect for you! Who said springy florals had to be bright?

Poppy High Rise Sailor Skinny Jeans

Ahoy, matey! These high-waisted dark-wash jeans are especially cute thanks to the nautical-inspired round buttons at the front. Tired of your basic skinnies? Swap ’em out for these instead.

Hana Patchwork Jeans

White denim is a summer staple, so add these super-flattering white jeans to your daily rotation. Universal Standard is known for their high-quality denim, so you know these babies are a good investment.

Primrose Ruffle Shirt Dress

This sweet ruffled floral shirt dress gets a touch of edge thanks to its dark floral pattern. Wear this frock with strappy sandals now and then with lug-sole boots once the weather cools back down.