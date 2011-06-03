Erdem Resort 2012 is Achingly, Garden Party Pretty

Erdem Moralioglu is pretty new on the fashion scene, but his designs are decidedly sophisticated, mature, focused, and, in a word, breathtaking. The offereings for Resort 2012, of course, were no different, with a range of gowns, cocktail dresses, and separates in stunning floral patterns with intricate lace detail, draped expertly.

Erdem told Vogue his inspiration was, slightly Hitchcockian.” While the perfect tailoring and neat separates would appeal to any icy blond this side of Vertigo, there was also a lightness and playfulness that your average suit separate can’t compete with. No doubt, those floral shifts will make their way to half of the parties on estates west of Amagansett, and it will be one lucky girl who gets her hands on the lace and white gown for the red carpet.

Click through and prepare to be charmed.