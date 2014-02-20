Why Hasn’t This Been Done Before: Erdem Made the Runway a Red Carpet

London Fashion Week came and went, and while the collections largely lacked a standout statement throughout, there was one show that featured a trick that is equal parts brilliant and seemingly obvious. Erdem’s models walked the label’s trademark intricate beading and embroidery down a runway that was made of red carpet. Check it out:

When we first saw this, our first question was: Why hasn’t this been done before?! With runway dresses being crafted more and more with the intent of being walked down the red carpet at events like the Oscars, the Grammys, and beyond, it just makes so much sense to show the dresses against that backdrop to begin with.

It seems like a move that encourages buyers and stylists to more easily envision their big name clients in designer creations–we’re already seeing Cate Blanchett in that opening look.