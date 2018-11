Object Of Desire

Erdem Fessonia satin tank dress, $705, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

This dress’ loose shape is oh-so comfortable for spring and summer evening garden parties.

Reason #2

The oversize watercolor florals on this feminine number far outshine typical printed dresses. And we love the way the stems bleed off the hem.

Reason #3

Erdem is one of the hottest lines coming out of the UK, it’s a great time to buy an investment piece before the brand blows up and prices skyrocket.