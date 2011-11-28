Epic Thanksgiving Battle: Nicki Minaj & Boyfriend Vs. Cher

Thanksgiving weekend is always a celebrity news nightmare. I was waiting with bated breath to hear about which starlet or d-bag would screw up royally and find their face plastered all over the papers come Monday morning.

Alas, nothing too exciting went on (read: no Tiger Woods incidents) — Ryan Gosling probably drove hoards of girls to suicide after he was paparazzi’d in Paris holding hands with Eva Mendes, and Miley Cyrus casually admitted that her best friend is the birthday bong.

Perhaps my favorite story of the holiday weekend was that Nicki Minaj and her maid bashin’ boyfriend Safaree Samuels got into a tweet war with Cher. Yes, that’s right. F*ckin’ Cher. The fight broke out when someone tweeted to Cher that Nicki dissed her in her single “Did It On Em.” The legendary chanteuse responded with a pretty non-combative “I’ve seen lots of people come and go, no biggie.”

However, Nicki’s boo blew up (yet AGAIN) — and the results are ridiculous. After attacking the singer multiple times, he stated “yo @cher listen to the words b4 you say dumb sh*t on twitter … do you know what a rap metaphore is??? TM is a cult you dont want it with!!” Check out the fight below for a good Monday morning chuckle. And seriously, who gets into a fight with Cher?!?