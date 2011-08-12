The Epic Lookbook for the Missoni for Target Collection!

Ties and hats and pillows and bikes and candles and scarves it’s enough colorful zigzags to make you lose your mind in the best way possible! Target released the insane 400-piece Missoni for Target collection lookbook on its Style Facebook page today and the likes are literally out of control.

That many Facebook likes can only mean one thing, though competition for the outdoor furniture, adorable vases and tea cups is going to be epic. I’m almost scared thinking of the winding lines and the people buying up all of those homewares and bikinis and enough baby clothes to serve as gifts for a solid 10 baby showers.

I’ve spent hours looking online for Missoni fabric to buy at a steal, pillows on eBay, dresses at thrift stores and now it’s all going to be readily available at prices that don’t hurt your eyes. Do you think this is just great cross-promotion for both brands or is Missoni risking losing cach by putting its signature pattern on everything, but, well, the kitchen sink. At least, I don’t think I saw a kitchen sink in there.

