You know the thing that sucks about pots of lip balm? They’re generally incompatible with nails of any length. And we’re not into the sticky residue on our fingers. Seventeen used to tell us to rub the leftover goo into our cuticles–you know, as an “in a pinch” beauty solution. Our questions are these: What does that even mean? And, more importantly, what 12-year-old needs to cuticle cream?

Eos is taking a stab at solving the pot ‘o’ gloss dilemma with their Smooth Sphere lip balm, according to Spoiled Pretty. The company says the round shape allows more precise application, but we say the package’s cross between a pot and roll-up is, if nothing else, super cute. The formulas are 95% organic and 100% natural (not sure of the difference, but we’ll go with it) and, instead of moisturizing with petrolatum and paraben, utilize shea butter, jojoba oil, and vitamin E.

The balms come in three yummy-sounding flavors: honeysuckle honeydew, summer fruit, and sweet mint. But seriously, you guys– Ed Westwick was photographed using it. And if it’s good enough for Chuck Bass, it’s good enough for us.

Eos Smooth Sphere lip balm, $3.99, at drugstore.com