Shoppers Say This One-Piece Is ‘Super Flattering’ & Offers Stellar Support For Large Busts

Even if you still have plenty of swimwear left over from last season, there's nothing wrong with adding a fresh style into the mix. Amazon carries a surplus of affordable swimwear, from bikinis to monokinis to one-pieces, which hold rave reviews from people who've already tested them out. In fact, some options have even reached best-seller status, such as the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit

that reviewers call the "holy grail of swim attire" for those with large busts.

The hot commodity features a criss-cross design in the back, a ruched bottom that is “super flattering,” a cutout detail in the midsection and a back tie knot for extra support (you can also adjust the shoulder straps to your liking.) Plus, with secure placement of its non-removable padding, you won’t have to worry about your bra pads shifting around from going in and out of the water.

The stylish option comes in 30 different color block combinations

and solid shades and ranges in sizes extra small to 22 plus.

It’s currently the number one one-piece swimsuit seller at Amazon and has nearly 2,000 perfect ratings from a variety of reviewers who claim it fits their needs. One shopper with a 34DD chest wrote that it was incredibly supportive during wear, while another called it the “perfect postpartum bathing suit.”

“I’m midsize petite with long legs and a short torso, so all of my imperfections land in the middle and as a result I’ve never felt confident in swimsuits…but I put this one on and immediately felt amazing. The peekaboo is in a flattering spot to show some skin and the ruching on the bottom hides any tummy you don’t want to show. I love it and will be buying more of them in different colors as soon as I finish this review,” wrote one shopper.

Another said, “Ladies this suit is the most flattering swimsuit I have ever owned! It is a perfect one piece to give you coverage you want while also having some exposed skin to make you feel sexy! If you are looking for a suit to transition from wearing a bikini to one piece, but don’t want the boring ‘mom suit’ that most one-piece suits offer, this is the swimsuit for you!”

If you've been on the hunt for a swimsuit that's both supportive and flattering, grab one (or two) of the Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit

for $36 at Amazon. If you're in a major shopping mood, check out other options the retailer carries that are shopper-backed and kind to your budget.