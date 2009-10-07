Entourage Season Finale: Our Style Picks for Sloane’s Wedding

If you saw the season finale of Entourage, then you know that Sloan and Eric are engaged. There is no doubt in our minds that Sloan will be a stunning bride and wear a sexy and stylish wedding dress, but we thought that maybe she needed some shopping help. So, here are some of our favorite options for her to choose from:

This fun and over-the-top gown by Elizabeth Fillmore would show off her great body.

Maybe a little too crazy, but if anyone could pull off this Monique Lhuillier number, it’s Sloan.

If she’s going for a more classic look, she can opt for a Vera Wang gown.

This Carolina Herrera gown gives lace a more modern look.

Or for something in-between, this Oscar de la Renta number would be perfect.

What do you think Sloan will choose to wear on her big day?