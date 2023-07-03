By the Numbers: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You’ll never be short on things to do on Independence Day in New York City with everything from hot dog competitions to fairs to Central Park picnics, but no activity is as iconic as watching the Macy’s fireworks display that takes place along the Hudson River. From how much the fireworks cost to put on to how long it takes Macy’s to prepare, here, a look at one of the most famous fireworks displays in the world by the numbers.

47 Years: This will be the 47th year that the famous fireworks display has taken place.

40,000: The number of fireworks that will be lighting up the sky over New York City’s Hudson River.

200 Million: The number of albums sold by Mariah Carey who is set to headline the 37th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

16 Streets: The number of streets that the fireworks run along—positioned roughly between 24th street to 40th Street in Manhattan.

2 Amazing Hosts: Zuri Hall and Rutledge Wood will be hosting the sparkling extravaganza

11 Performers: See music performances from Jelly Roll, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, DJ Z-Trip, Ja Rule, Jazmine Sullivan, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J, The Roots and a score by the U.S. Army Field Band.

1,000 Feet: How high the fireworks are shot into the air.

60 People: The number of licensed pyrotechnicians who work on the show each year.

1,800: The number of shells launched per minute, which is three times the average of a local community fireworks show.

$6 Million: The estimated cost that Macy’s coughs up for the fireworks alone!

3 Million: The number of spectators that are expected to watch the fireworks show.

8 Million: The number of people who tune in to watch it on TV.

26 Minutes: The amount of time the firework display is expected to last.

12 Months: The planning of an event this large takes almost a year.

13 Nations: The fireworks used are imported from around 13 different countries and some are even made specifically for the event.

12 Days: It takes 12 days to prepare the 40,000 explosions that will be featured in the show.

$50,000: The cost of the clean-up for Times Square on New Year’s Eve was over $100,000, and many have speculated it costs about half of that to clean up after the Macy’s show.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is available to watch on NBC or Peacock. NBC is available to stream on services like ; Sling Blue, Sling Orange & Blue, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, while Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month.) The Bachelor is also available to stream on Hulu, which costs $6.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $12.99 per month for its ad-free plan, the day after it airs. If you want to just have one channel to watch everything on, Here’s how to watch it for free on Peacock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.





