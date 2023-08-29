Major Real Housewives of Atlanta Changes Are Coming

Could the Real Housewives of Atlanta be rebooted? That’s the question on Bravo fans’ lips at the moment.

The Real Housewives franchise started back in 2006 with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. RHODC and RHOD have since been canceled, but the rest of the Housewives universe seems to still be thriving, especially the newest Housewives city, RHOSLC, which premiered in November 2020.

On March 23, 2022, it was announced that the showrunners had made the decision to recast RHONY for the show’s 14th season from scratch, which brings us to the announcement of its new group of dynamic women on October 16, 2023. From fashion and real estate to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps.

“It’s a totally different show,” Andy Cohen told The Daily Beast. “We all love the original RHONY so much. I think you have to really do a trust fall and understand this is different. This is a different group of women. … They’re formidable, and they’re interesting, and they’re fashionable and viable, and funny, and outspoken, and everything we love about New York.” They’re also more diverse—with the show’s first Indian woman and the show’s first Puerto Rican woman—and younger across the board, “We haven’t seen husbands in New York in a long time,” Cohen continued. “We haven’t seen children in New York in a long time. I think they’re in a different phase of their lives, which presents different stories.”

Now, some fans are hoping the Real Housewives of Atlanta will get the same treatment. Here’s what we know about a possible RHOA reboot.

Why is RHOA being rebooted?

Why is RHOA being rebooted? We’re not 100 percent sure it is, but that’s what the fans want. LoveBScott was the first to report the news that Bravo was working on a RHOA reboot: “A source close to production tells us that Bravo is beyond thrilled with the reception of the recently rebooted Real Housewives of New York, so they’re fully onboard with production’s decision to recast RHOA. The network is also very pleased with the upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Married to Medicine.”

According to Page Six, the Bravo network is in talks to reboot the series for season 16, though “nothing official has been decided,” adding that recasting speculation was due to “fan feedback”.

Throughout season 15, fans have expressed their desire for a whole new group of Housewives on social media. “I only watched 2 episodes of #RHOA, idk I’m not into it like I use to. It needs a re-cast. Some of the cast has the same story lines!! (sigh) never thought I would get bored of #RHOA but yeah. 👎🏾,” one person tweeted in May. Another added, “Bravo needs to listen to the fans before we tune out,” while another fan said: “Recast #rhoa Sanya [Richards-Ross] Courtney [Rhodes] gotta go.. we wanna see rich black women doing their thing not boring women with dry story lines trying to start fake beefs to get a peach.”

Apparently, the anonymous tipster said “some outreach” was happening “locally in Atlanta” to scout new talent for the upcoming series, while another insider said the reboot talks were “the worst-kept secret in town” and mentioned Bravo had been looking for new talent for the “last two months”.

They added that the search has been more difficult than the network was anticipating. “They haven’t found any famous people of note that want to be on the reboot, and if they can’t find any famous people that want to be on the show, then they can’t reboot the entire show.”

It echoes what another insider told ET, “A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” they said.

“They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

The latest scandal to hit RHOA is rumors that Drew Sidora and Ty Young are dating. Drew and Ralph—who married in 2014 and share three kids: sons Machai and Josiah, and daughter Aniya—joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 13 in 2020. From the start, their marriage issues were a main storyline, with Drew and Ralph attending couples therapy and engaging in fights over Ralph’s mysterious disappearances for days. After nine years of marriage, Drew and Ralph filed for divorce in February 2023.

The filing came when Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta had already finished filming. But as fans know, nothing is truly off-camera on Bravo, with cameras picking back up to film the aftermath of Drew’s divorce—and accusations that she cheated on Ralph with a woman named Ty Young. Read on for what to know about Drew Sidora and Ty Young dating rumors on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, and the real reason Drew and Ralph divorced.

