The Best Samantha Jones Quotes To Bring Unparalleled Sass To Your Insta Feed

She’s one of the best female characters on TV, revered for her unapologetic honesty, sex positivity, and independent outlook on life, so there really is a Samantha Jones quote for every Instagram-worthy occasion.

Kim Cattrall played the PR executive for six seasons and two movies of Sex and the City, and despite declaring that she’d never reprise the role again after the second film, she made a brief cameo appearance in And Just Like That season two finale.

And Just Like That—whose full title is And Just Like That…A New Chapter in Sex and the City—is a reboot of HBO’s comedy series, Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show, which was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same title, followed four women in their 30s and 40s—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)—and their sex lives in New York City.

Variety reported on Cattrall’s return: “In the scene, Samantha, who in the show has moved to London, will have a phone conversation with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie engaged with an estranged Samantha over text, and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to reconcile.” Legendary costume designer, Patricia Field, who has not worked on the Sex and the City reboots, dressed Cattrall’s character especially for her comeback.

The best Samantha Jones quotes for Instagram

A guy gets angry in a meeting, he’s a pistol. A woman, she’s emotional.

I will not be judged by you or society. I will wear whatever I want and blow whomever I want as long as I can breathe and kneel.

Yes, I am harsh. I’m also demanding, stubborn, self-sufficient, and always right.

I love you, but I love me more.

Men aren’t that complicated. They’re kind of like plants.

You dated Mr. Big. I’m dating Mr. Too Big.

I think I have monogamy. I must’ve caught it from you people.

I’m a try-sexual. I’ll try anything once.

These bitches need to put in their places.

I’m done with great love. I’m back to great lovers.

Why does everybody have to get married and have kids? It’s so cliché.

Charlotte: I think that a relationship has to be based on honesty and communication.

Samantha: If you were 25 that would be adorable, but, you’re 32, so that’s just stupid. Oh, please! There’s always a contest with an ex, it’s called “who will die miserable.”

His problem is he’s an asshole.

We’re as fucked up as you. It’s the blind leading the blind.

I’m a lovely person. Get to know me, then hate me.

I don’t have a baby, everybody drink!

From my experience, honey, if he seems too good to be true, he probably is.

Tell a man “I hate you,” you have the best sex of your life. Tell him “I love you” you’ll probably never see him again.

These seats suck. This hot dog sucks. My entire life sucks.

I’m sick of people with children, they’re everywhere.

Hello, my name is fabulous.

This love stuff is a motherfucker.

I don’t believe in the Republican party or the Democratic party, I just believe in parties.

As far as I’m concerned, the test of a good relationship is are you like this [frowns] or like this [smiles].

The country runs better with a good-looking man in charge. Look at Nixon. No one wanted to fuck him, so he fucked everyone.

Listen to me. The right guy is an illusion. Start living your lives.

Nipples are huge right now.

If I worried what every bitch in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house.

I will not be judged by you or society.

Fuck me badly once, shame on you. Fuck me badly twice, shame on me.

I am fifty-fucking-two and I will rock this dress.

As you know, I have always loved my body just the way it is.

The Daily Mail confirmed in November 2021 that Samantha wasn’t killed off in And Just Like That and instead had a fallout with Carrie. “We get into her absence very quickly,” a source told the newspaper at the time. “Viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship. You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship. In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art.”

The insider explained that And Just Like That decided to not kill off Samantha in case Cattrall wanted to return for the reboot for season 2. “We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn’t a one-off, this will be a series,” the insider said.

“It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.” The source continued, “We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season—the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise…On set, Kim has been missed by everyone. The cast and crew love her and hope she returns.”

Variety reported in May 2023 that Cattrall filmed one scene on March 22 in New York City without seeing or speaking to any of her co-stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King. A source told The New York Post at the time that crew members on And Just Like That were “shocked” by Cattrall’s “hush-hush” cameo. “[We were] definitely shocked, very intrigued on how they’re gonna write this in—and very excited,” a source told The New York Post. “She said she’d never do it! She said she’d never come back.”

