Kim Kardashian Is Pregnant—But It’s Not What You Think

After the trailer for her debut season of America Horror Story went viral, some fans began speculating if Kim Kardashian is pregnant with her fifth baby.

American Horror Story was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and premiered on FX in October 2011 as an anthology horror series, with each season conceived as a self-contained miniseries with a different storyline, characters and cast. The first season, Murder House, centered on a family who move into a house in Los Angeles in 2011 that’s haunted by people who have died there. Since then, American Horror Story has released nine more seasons: Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature and NYC.

It has been incredibly well-received and successful at awards shows in its 11-year history. It’s won a total of 140 various awards and has been nominated 360 times. Jessica Lange is the most-awarded cast member with 31 nominations and 11 wins to her name for her performances in the first, second and third seasons.

Season 12, named Delicate, is based on the source material of Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. The novel, released in August 2023, is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. So, without further ado, here’s if Kim Kardashian is pregnant with her fifth baby.

Is Kim Kardashian pregnant with her fifth baby?

Is Kim Kardashian pregnant with her fifth baby? It’s pretty unlikely IRL but her character, in American Horror Story certainly appears to be.

Here’s what we know about the story, which, as mentioned, is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. The synopsis is as follows: “Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.”

The synopsis continued: “Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage—except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.”

Kardashian is playing a character written especially for her, per an interview with the novel’s author on Vanity Fair published in early August 2023- the most obvious is a character inspired by the book’s Siobhan Walsh, a veteran actor and close friend of Anna.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” said AHS co-creator Murphy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

According to THR, Ryan Murphy is said to have been impressed when she was hosting the late-night comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live. They began speaking last summer about crafting a unique role for her scripted TV debut.

An excerpt from the novel obtained by The Messenger detailed how Siobhan is described: “I’d lost count of how many magazine covers I’d seen her on, how many articles I’d read about her, how many famous, beautiful men she’d been photographed with… I think everyone in America either wanted her to be their very best friend or their lover.”

On the themes of the show, Valentine told Vanity Fair: “I really didn’t want it to be a story about a woman who was being hysterical or who was wrong. I wanted the reader to maybe be questioning her because I think that’s very natural, but I didn’t want that to be the solution.” And because reality is more frightening than fiction.

“Motherhood is so terrifying for so many women because, at the end of the day, you are given this tiny, helpless thing that needs you completely,” Valentine says. “And if you are not showing up for it, you could be responsible for something devastating happening. Even after all you’ve sacrificed, after all of the pain, you still love your child so much. You want them to be safe and healthy and happy. So that’s what I kind of realized in writing this: that an actual human baby is the scariest possible monster.”

The Push meets The Silent Patient in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.

