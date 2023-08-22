Lots of back and forth with this love affair. If you keep up with the couples outside of the 90 Day universe, you might be wondering if Kalani and Dallas are still together after 90 Day Fiancé.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. He continued: “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So are Kalani and Dallas still together? Read on and beware, spoilers ahead.

Are Kalani & Dallas still together from 90 Day Fiancé?

Status: Unknown, but likely.

On July 13, 2023, The Sun reported that Kalani had moved on from Asuelu with a man by the name of Dallas Nuez—the “tattooed man” and “hall pass” she teased on an episode that aired on August 21, 2023.

Dallas reportedly works for a private security firm and an insider told The Sun that he’s ready to “move in” with her. The source also, “gushed,” that Dallas has, “already introduced her to family.”

He’s reportedly 28, which is the same age as Asuelu. In an Instagram Q&A back in December 2022, Kalani teased about her relationship status. When she was seen clinking drinks with a tattooed man, a fan asked who the new man is and Kalani joked, “The new man in life’s name is… Jesus.”

During the show, Asuelu wanted to save his marriage after his infidelity, so he gave Kalani a “hall pass” as an excuse. “But he only told me that because he thought I wouldn’t do anything,” Kalani said, but she did. Then, on the episode of 90 Day that aired on August 21, Kalani and Asuelu had a massive argument about said “hall pass” when she confessed she had feelings for him. “I took Asuelu up on the hall pass when he cheated because sexually, I’ve only been with Asuelu and I just wanted to see what it was like,” she said in a confessional interview. “But once I got to know this other person better, I ended up liking the other man. So I don’t know.”

Asuelu told her he was “really mad and upset” because it was “painful” to learn that Kalani had fallen for another man. Later, she explained, “I only slept with you before him. You realize, right? So yes, it’s a big deal for me to sleep with somebody else who’s not my husband, so I had to keep a connection with him.”

Aseulu said later: “I know I screwed up. I cheated on her and I [made] a really bad idea to give her a [hall] pass,” he acknowledged in an interview. “But Kalani still texting to the other guy. And I want her to, like, stop doing that, and let’s just start fresh.”

We were first introduced to Kalani and Asuelu in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, while Kalani was on vacation in Asuelu’s native country of Samoa. They welcomed their first child, son Oliver, in January 2018.

In a preview clip for season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani explained how cheating took a toll on their relationship. “We’re here because we’ve had a lot of issues with infidelity. We are trying to figure that out and I think the biggest thing for us is that we are trying to figure it out for our kids,” Kalani said before Asuelu added, “I feel like the reason why we’re here is because of me.” He added, through tears: “I have a lot of things that I need to work on myself. I know what I did is really bad. I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have.”

On Instagram in late August 2023, one of Kalani’s followers asked if she would ever expose the woman Asuelu cheated with, but Kalani rejected the idea. She said, “No, I would never expose that person. If they choose to do that, that is their business.” The 90 Day Fiancé star added that Asuelu lied about being single, so it wasn’t the woman’s fault. Kalani concluded her message by warning the woman. She added, “Babe, please take that sh*t to the f—king grave. Don’t ever expose yourself. Don’t tell anyone it was you. The internet is a very mean place.”

Who’s in 90 Day: The Last Resort cast

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Courtesy of TLC

Here are the couples for 90 Day: The Last Resort:Ed & Liz

Jovi & Yara

Angela & Michael

Kalani & Asuelu

Molly & Kelly

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort airs at 9 pm Mondays ET on TLC.

