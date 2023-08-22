You’ve watched them get married as strangers, now they’re putting their relationships to the ultimate test: couple’s therapy. And if you’re wondering are Molly and Kelly still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, buckle up because things are about to get messy.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular.

He continued: “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So are Molly and Kelly still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort?

Are Molly and Kelly still together from 90 Day: The Last Resort?

Status: Unknown, unlikely.

Are Molly and Kelly still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort? We’re not sure. Molly and Kelly’s romance started on 90 Day: The Single Life. Unfortunately, they’ve reached a point where they struggle to communicate. After a few short months of living together in Georgia, Molly and Kelly separated and are questioning if they really know each other at all.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, told InTouch in February 2023. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Courtesy of TLC

With that knowledge, it’s fair to wonder why they’re on 90 Day: The Last Resort if they’ve been broken up for almost a year at this point.

In February 2023, Molly’s daughter Olivia claimed that Kelly had attacked her at LiviRae Lingerie. The situation seemed to be serious as Olivia accused Kelly of “choke slamming” her. It’s important to note that Kelly and Molly dated for two years before their split in November 2022. Olivia alleged that Kelly became physical, while Kelly denied such claims, describing the encounter as a strictly verbal altercation.

On July 3, a warrant was out for Kelly’s arrest following the alleged physical altercation. “Simple battery/physical harm, battery, terroristic threats/acts and harassing communications,” were offenses listed against Kelly. Molly gave a statement where she said, “Olivia and I feel like justice has been served.” Molly gave a statement where she said, “Olivia and I feel like justice has been served.”

Despite this, they still believe there’s hope for reconciliation. “After a few short months of living together in Georgia, Molly and Kelly separated and are questioning if they really know each other at all. They actively work together to rekindle the romance,” TLC revealed. They do not appear to follow each other on social media, so it’s not looking good.

Who’s in the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast?

Here are the couples for 90 Day: The Last Resort:

Ed & Liz

Jovi & Yara

Angela & Michael

Kalani & Asuelu

Molly & Kelly

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort airs at 9 pm Sundays ET on TLC.

