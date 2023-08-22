You’ve watched them get married as strangers, now they’re putting their relationships to the ultimate test: couple’s therapy. And if you’re wondering if Kalani and Asuelu are still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, buckle up because things are about to get messy.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular.

He continued: “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So are Kalani and Asuelu still together? Read on.

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together from 90 Day: The Last Resort?

Status: Unlikely.

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together from 90 Day: The Last Resort? We were first introduced to Kalani and Asuelu in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, while Kalani was on vacation in Asuelu’s native country of Samoa. They quickly got pregnant and welcomed their first child, son Oliver, in January 2018. Now, the couple is entering the resort in a state of relationship crisis. As they navigate their trust issues, huge revelations come to light. Trying to reconnect through therapy, can Kalani and Asuelu move past their indiscretions and find love again?

In a preview clip for season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani said cheating was one of the reasons their relationship is on the rocks. “We’re here because we’ve had a lot of issues with infidelity. We are trying to figure that out and I think the biggest thing for us is that we are trying to figure it out for our kids,” Kalani said before Asuelu added, “I feel like the reason why we’re here is because of me.” He added, through tears: “I have a lot of things that I need to work on myself. I know what I did is really bad. I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have.”

On Instagram in late August 2023, one of Kalani’s followers asked if she would ever expose the woman Asuelu cheated with, but Kalani rejected the idea. She said, “No, I would never expose that person. If they choose to do that, that is their business.” The 90 Day Fiancé star added that Asuelu lied about being single, so it wasn’t the woman’s fault. Kalani concluded her message by warning the woman. She added, “Babe, please take that sh*t to the f—king grave. Don’t ever expose yourself. Don’t tell anyone it was you. The internet is a very mean place.”

Based on their respective social media activities, it seems they’re not still together, as Asuelu seems to be enjoying solo travel and was even spotted getting cuddly with fellow co-star Winter Everett. Meanwhile, Kalani has been enjoying life in Orange County.

Who’s in 90 Day: The Last Resort cast?

Here are the couples for 90 Day: The Last Resort:

Ed & Liz

Jovi & Yara

Angela & Michael

Kalani & Asuelu

Molly & Kelly

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort airs at 9 pm Sundays ET on TLC.

