You’ve watched them get married as strangers, now they’re putting their relationships to the ultimate test: couple’s therapy. And if you’re wondering if Jovi and Yara are still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, buckle up because things are about to get messy.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90-Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular.

He continued: “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So are Jovi and Yara still together? Read on.

Are Jovi and Yara still together from 90 Day: The Last Resort?

Status: Unknown.

Are Jovi and Yara still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort? Jovi and Yara first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and have come a long way. They got married, welcomed precious daughter Mylah into their lives, and compromised on their living situation. However, the path to a successful marriage is rarely a smooth one. Deciding where to raise their child, trying for another baby, suffering a miscarriage, and dealing with long distances due to Jovi’s job have been hot topics for the couple, among many others. Their disagreements about future plans have them at a stalemate.

As of May 2023, according to a selfie shared on Instagram, their relationship was doing OK but they clearly have some stuff to sort out by opting to go on The Last Resort. As of August, they still follow each other’s social media accounts, too.

In a preview clip for the episode that aired on August 21, Zaya revealed a huge secret, per TODAY. “So you know how you’re always talking about having a second baby and I always tell you I’m not ready, it’s just not the time? And I’ve been hiding from you I’ve been taking birth control and I didn’t tell you about that.” Jovi paused and after a while, responded: “But why would you not tell me that? I feel like that’s something we should discuss instead of you going behind my back to do it,” he said.

In a confessional interview, the couple discussed the situation again. “I know I can be adamant about what I want and maybe a little pushy sometimes, but I really feel like you blindsided me and you shouldn’t have done this in front of everyone,” Dufren says. “We should’ve done this in a private session with just meeting the therapist. You need to be more considerate.”

Who’s in 90 Day: The Last Resort cast?

Here are the couples for 90 Day: The Last Resort:

Ed & Liz

Jovi & Yara

Angela & Michael

Kalani & Asuelu

Molly & Kelly

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort airs on Sundays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

