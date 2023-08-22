You’ve watched them get married as strangers, now they’re putting their relationships to the ultimate test: couple’s therapy. And if you’re wondering if Ed and Liz are still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, buckle up because things are about to get messy.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90-Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular.

He continued: “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So are Ed and Liz still together? Read on.

Are Ed and Liz still together from 90 Day: The Last Resort?

Status: Unknown, presumed together.

After meeting on 90 Day: The Single Life and starting a relationship, Ed and Liz experienced several highs and lows. They moved in together and got engaged, but they’ve also broken up around a dozen times. Between the trust issues and conflicting goals, it hasn’t been an easy road for Ed and Liz — but they’re not ready to give up.

“I don’t think we actually know the count anymore, to be honest,” the reality star admitted during an interview with E! News. But, she joked, “I have enough diamonds to make up for every breakup.” Liz noted that she’s “still wearing a ring,” while Ed coyly noted, “I don’t have a ring yet.” As of late August 2023, he’s still posting about her on Instagram and they still follow each other so we have to assume they’re still together.

On The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, part one of which was published on August 21, 2023, Liz and Ed spoke about how their relationship seems stronger than ever and why Liz has another engagement ring. They also answered the question of why they’ve kept coming back together, to which they both agreed that “we’re never ready to leave each other at the same time,” Ed said. “When you’re ready to leave each other at the same time, then it’s over.”

While things with Liz might be fine, Ed doesn’t appear to be on good terms with his 90 Day castmate Loren, who openly admitted that she really dislikes him. Loren and her husband, Alexei, recently appeared on Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany, and were asked who their least favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples are and Loren didn’t hold back about her feelings towards Ed: “I loathe, loathe him,” she said. “He’s so insecure, but not at the same time. Just not a fan and I think everybody’s well aware of it.”

In response, Ed told ET that he was disappointed by Loren’s comments. “You know, when I first read it and Liz and I talked about it, it kind of hurt my feelings,” he said. “And here’s why. We’re on the other side together. Like, there’s a reality. I don’t like to call myself a star. But we’re on TV and we get enough hate from people that don’t know who we are. So, I was offended because she doesn’t know me. And for her to say that and not know me, it put her in a lower class, like a bottom feeder online that goes and creates a fake account to tell you to go eff yourself.”

As for Liz, she stood by her partner. “I know Ed’s heart,” she said. “And he really does have a huge, huge heart. I don’t really care what people think. I don’t like reading. I don’t read the comments. You know, people come back and watch us for a reason. … Ed’s right when it comes to the Loren comment. She doesn’t know him. She should know better. She, you know, she gets backlash too. Like, we all do.” This article was published on August 9, 2023, so Ed and Liz were obviously on good terms at that point.

Who’s in 90 Day: The Last Resort cast?

Here are the couples for 90 Day: The Last Resort:

Ed & Liz

Jovi & Yara

Angela & Michael

Kalani & Asuelu

Molly & Kelly

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort airs on Sundays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

