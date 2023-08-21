When he was mysteriously absent from episode 3 of season 26, which aired on Sunday, Aug 20, 2023, fans were left wondering what happened to Michael on Worst Cooks in America.

Worst Cooks in America is a reality TV cooking competition show that airs on Food Network, premiering on January 3, 2010. The show features contestants, often referred to as “recruits”, who are considered to be inexperienced and subpar cooks. They’re trained by professional chefs throughout the course of the show to improve their culinary skills and compete for a $25,000 cash prize.

The format of the show usually involves several weeks of intense cooking challenges and lessons, where contestants are gradually eliminated based on their performance. Each week, recruits are given tasks and challenges to complete, ranging from basic cooking techniques to more complex dishes. The contestants who struggle the most in these challenges are often the ones at risk of elimination.

According to a press release, Michael “is a fitness junkie and demolition man,” and “best work in the kitchen is when he demos the whole thing. He lives with his family and always helps out—but they are not afraid to tell him how bad his cooking is. Michael’s food is bland, burned, and boring. He hopes boot camp can whip him into culinary shape and lead him to independence and a brand-new romance.”

So, what happened to Michael on Worst Cooks and why did he leave? Here’s what we know.

What happened to Michael on Worst Cooks?

We don’t know, but Michael’s Blue Team was told he wouldn’t be participating due to “medical reasons”. No other explanation was given at the time, which of course meant that fans of the show took to the Food Network Reddit to speculate.

Worst Cooks in America cast season 26. Courtesy of Food Network

“Any idea what happened, like is it pretty serious? Serious enough to leave, but I liked him, so I hope it isn’t too awful and he recovers,” one fan wrote. “I have no inside info but probably COVID since they gave no details or specifics,” one theorized. He’s also been very quiet on Instagram, too, but in his bio (it’s hard to know when this was written), he said: “New Content coming end of 2023.”

The 26th season of Worst Cooks in America has a romantic twist to it. The recruits not only learn how to make date-friendly dishes like sushi, spicy wontons and classic French pastries, they also go head-to-head in romantic dating-inspired challenges like the Cupid Games, the Bagel-orette and the Inferno Zone. “These singles are desperate to learn to cook and they have come to the right place,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, per a press release. “This season, Anne and Jeff have their hands full with these disastrous love-obsessed cooks. They are the perfect duo to help lead the hilarious and inspiring culinary transformations.”

In the supersized premiere, chefs and team leaders Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro welcomed 16 fun-loving singles to culinary boot camp—these competitors know they are kitchen disasters and arrive determined to improve their cooking skills to impress their future dates. Before picking teams, Anne and Jeff kick off the competition by having the recruits make their signature “seal the deal” meal to show off their skills, or lack thereof, in the kitchen.

Then in the main dish challenge, the teams learned to make duck paired with a fruit sauce. After assessing everyone’s skills, Anne and Jeff revealed a unique twist when choosing their teams. In upcoming episodes, the recruits are introduced to the classic flavors and dishes of Italy, get a lesson from Chef Victor Huang on how to hand-pull noodles from scratch and compete in a wild Las Vegas-inspired challenge to recreate a dish without a recipe.

Who’s in the Worst Cooks in America season 26 cast?

The competitors in Worst Cooks season 26 are:

Terri Arcelia (Atlanta, Georgia)

James Bates (Hammond, Louisiana)

Michael Kazakov (Staten Island, New York)

Allegra Melton (Jonesboro, Arkansas)

Matthew Militello (Los Angeles, California)

Denz Mooney (Long Island, New York)

Toneata Morgan (Los Angeles, California)

Kermit Moss Jr. (Fullerton, California)

Etherio Noon (Chicago, Illinois)

Charles Osbourne (New York, New York)

Sterling Quinn (New York, New York)

Zach Russell (New York, New York)

Jessica Singer (Los Angeles, California)

Amy Solomon (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Lou Tocquie (Rochester, New York)

Sami White (Chicago, Illinois)

Worst Cooks in America airs on the Food Network.

