How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Finals to See Who Wins Between Spain & England

If you’ve been following the competition for the past couple months, you may want to know how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 finals live online to see who will take home the international trophy between Spain and England.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup final 2023 airs on August 20, 2023 and marks the first time Spain and England, this year’s semifinal winners, have made it to the finals of the competition. England’s team includes captain Leah Williamson, as well as star players Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, and Lauren James. Spain’s team includes captain Olga Carmona, as well as star player Alexia Putellas.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup is hosted by Australia and New Zealand, making it the first FIFA competition for either men or women to be held by two confederations. Whether you’re rooting for Spain or England, it’s clear that the Women’s World Cup finals are must-watch TV. So where can fans stream the Women’s World Cup? Read on for how to watch the Women’s World Cup finals live online without breaking the bank.
The Women’s World Cup 2023 finals air on Sunday, August 20, at 6 a.m. on FOX Sports 1.
The Women’s World Cup 2023 finals air on FOX Sports 1, which is available to stream on services like Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. With its current deals, Sling Blue costs $22.50 for one’s first month and $45 per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue costs $30 for one’s first month and $60 per month after the first month ends.
Sling Blue offers 42 channels, including FOX Sports 1 to stream the Women’s World Cup, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Sling Orange + Blue includes everything in Sling Blue, as well as seven additional channels: Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, MotorTrend, and QVC.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 finals live online.
The two countries competing in the Women’s World Cup 2023 finals are Spain and England.
The Women’s World Cup 2023 is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 tournament is the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by more than one nation, as well as the first World Cup to be held across multiple confederations. (Australia is in the the Asian confederation, while New Zealand is in the Oceanian confederation.) The 2023 tournament is also the first Women’s World Cup to feature 21 teams, which is eight more from the previous 24. The increase replicates the same format used by the Men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022.
The opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2023 was held between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. The Women’s World Cup 2023 finals are set to take place on August 20, 2023, at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
